Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2, injures 3

Two people are dead and three others, including children, are in hospital after a head-on car crash happened in Quebec’s Eastern Townships Saturday night.

Authorities were called at around 11:45 p.m. for the collision in Farnham, Que., southeast of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) provincial police say one of the drivers, a 33-year-old woman, was driving east on Route 104, veered out of her lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

She died, ,and the two young children passengers were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 66-year-old woman in the second vehicle who was sitting passenger also died. The male driver of the second car survived and was brought to hospital, also with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Provincial police said Route 104 was closed all night to allow accident reconstructionists to piece together the circumstances that led to the crash.

— with files from The Canadian Press