Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Head-on crash in Quebec’s Eastern Townships kills 2, injures 3

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 3:31 pm
Authorities say the driver, a 33-year-old woman, veered out of her lane and crashed head-on into oncoming traffic, killing a 66-year-old woman. Two children were also injured. View image in full screen
Authorities say the driver, a 33-year-old woman, veered out of her lane and crashed head-on into oncoming traffic, killing a 66-year-old woman. Two children were also injured. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press FILE
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warning: This story contains sensitive content that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Two people are dead and three others, including children, are in hospital after a head-on car crash happened in Quebec’s Eastern Townships Saturday night.

Authorities were called at around 11:45 p.m. for the collision in Farnham, Que., southeast of Montreal.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) provincial police say one of the drivers, a 33-year-old woman, was driving east on Route 104, veered out of her lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Click to play video: '2-year-old girl dies after falling into grain mixer in Quebec'
2-year-old girl dies after falling into grain mixer in Quebec

She died, ,and the two young children passengers were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 66-year-old woman in the second vehicle who was sitting passenger also died. The male driver of the second car survived and was brought to hospital, also with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Provincial police said Route 104 was closed all night to allow accident reconstructionists to piece together the circumstances that led to the crash.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
QuebecCrashCollisionChildrenSureté du QuébecCar crashSQHighwayQuebec provincial policeHead On Crasheastern townshipsHighway 104FarnhamRoute 104
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers