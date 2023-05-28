Heat warnings issued in northwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of northern Ontario could see temperatures enter the 30s at the beginning of the week as heat warnings are issued.

Environment Canada issued a series of heat warnings for areas of Ontario on the Manitoba border down to the tip of the United States on Sunday.

Warnings were issued for Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Sioux Narrows. Red Lake and Sandy Lake were also included in the warnings.

Highs of between 28 and 31C were predicted, with overnight lows not likely to drop below 16 or 17C.

“Hot temperatures are expected today and Monday,” the warning issued on Sunday said. “A cold front Tuesday is expected to bring an end to this heat event.”

Heat is particularly dangerous for young children and older adults, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”