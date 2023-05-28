Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings issued in northwestern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 28, 2023 11:30 am
A family cools off in the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
A family cools off in the Ottawa River in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parts of northern Ontario could see temperatures enter the 30s at the beginning of the week as heat warnings are issued.

Environment Canada issued a series of heat warnings for areas of Ontario on the Manitoba border down to the tip of the United States on Sunday.

Warnings were issued for Kenora, Grassy Narrows and Sioux Narrows. Red Lake and Sandy Lake were also included in the warnings.

Highs of between 28 and 31C were predicted, with overnight lows not likely to drop below 16 or 17C.

“Hot temperatures are expected today and Monday,” the warning issued on Sunday said. “A cold front Tuesday is expected to bring an end to this heat event.”

Heat is particularly dangerous for young children and older adults, Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Click to play video: 'A preview of the spring forecast'
A preview of the spring forecast
OntarioEnvironment CanadaWeatherHeat WarningWeather WarningNorthern OntarioKenoraGrassy NarrowsRed LakeSioux Narrows
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers