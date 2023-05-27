Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

2-year-old girl killed after falling into grain mixer in Quebec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 5:57 pm
A two-year-old child tragically died after falling into a grain mixer on a farm in Quebec on Friday, provincial police have confirmed.

Authorities say the accident happened at around 3:30 p.m., when local emergency services received the call in St-Lin-Laurentides, north of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Quebec says the toddler fell into the industrial mixer on her family’s farm and her parents tried to intervene immediately, but it was too late to save the young child’s life.

Her death was pronounced at the scene.

The victim’s parents were brought to hospital and treated for shock.

Authorities say there is nothing that leads them to believe that this is a case of negligence, but police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

As with all deaths involving a young child, the provincial police’s major crimes unit will be handling the case.

