Police charge 21-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man with 2nd-degree murder

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto reported last October.

Toronto police said the incident took place on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 5 Needle Firway in the Jane and Finch area.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died, according to police.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Osman Bangura from Toronto.

On Friday, more than six months after the shooting, Toronto police arrested a 21-year-old man. He was charged with second-degree murder.