Police on scene at Toronto subway station after Friday night stabbing

A man was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station.

The incident took place before 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Downsview Park Subway station, Toronto police said. Officers responded to reports someone had been stabbed.

Police said a man with injuries was located. Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

On Saturday morning, paramedics and firefighters had cleared the scene but police officers remained.

There was no word on a suspect or suspect description.