Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police on scene at Toronto subway station after Friday night stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 10:01 am
A TTC sign is seen outside of Bloor-Yonge Station in Toronto. View image in full screen
A TTC sign is seen outside of Bloor-Yonge Station in Toronto. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was rushed to a trauma centre on Friday evening after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station.

The incident took place before 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Downsview Park Subway station, Toronto police said. Officers responded to reports someone had been stabbed.

Police said a man with injuries was located. Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre.

On Saturday morning, paramedics and firefighters had cleared the scene but police officers remained.

There was no word on a suspect or suspect description.

Click to play video: 'New TTC data shows slight decline of incidents in February'
New TTC data shows slight decline of incidents in February
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionToronto SubwayTTC ViolenceDownsview Park Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers