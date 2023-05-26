Menu

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 7:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire-breathing dinosaur entertains at BC Ferries terminal'
Fire-breathing dinosaur entertains at BC Ferries terminal
A huge fire-breathing dinosaur was let loose at a BC Ferries terminal Monday. Megasaurus, a mechanical dinosaur that belongs to a Washington-based monster truck crew, entertained people caught in a two-sailing wait at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay during the long weekend.
Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Winston the hotel dog at Victoria’s Empress Hotel retires

The Fairmont Empress Hotel is bidding a furry farewell to its most popular four-legged employee.

Since 2019, Winston has greeted guests at the Victoria establishment, but after four years, he’s hanging up his collar and heading for retirement.

Nephew hopes to keep uncle’s ‘Soup Meister’ legacy alive in North Vancouver

Evan Paul has been on a shopping spree, preparing to re-open a well-known restaurant in North Vancouver.

For 27 years, Paul’s uncle Ralf Dauns built a loyal following at The Soup Meister in Lonsdale Quay.

“The legacy of the Soup Meister not carrying on was devastating to the family and Evan just came out of left field,” Daun’s sister-in-law Maggie Edwards told Global’s This is BC.

Billy Talent, Boney M, Billy Idol, Jason Derulo coming to Vancouver for PNE summer shows

An exciting lineup has been announced for the 2023 PNE Summer Night Concerts.

The lineup includes massive artists and groups such as TLC, Boys II Men, Boney M, Yung Gravy, bbno$, Billy Talent, AQUA, and Billy Idol.

The Pacific National Exhibition, which is held from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4, is B.C.’s longest-running and largest ticketed event.

‘Highlight of their day’: Megasaurus appearance delights bored BC Ferries passengers

Trending Now

Waiting in a BC Ferries lineup can be boring, especially on a long weekend.

But passengers who were caught up in a two-sailing wait at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay on Monday were treated to a huge surprise.

The team behind Megasaurus, a car-eating, fire-breathing robotic dinosaur, was also caught up in the ferry traffic and decided to entertain the other passengers.

Warm up those glutes: North Shore’s Grouse Grind opening for summer season

Hiking enthusiasts will be happy to hear that Mother Nature’s StairMaster, more commonly known as the Grouse Grind, is set to open.

The North Shore’s Grouse Grind will be reopening to the public on Saturday.

“Most of the snow that remained on the trail has melted following recent hot weather, making conditions safe for us to reopen this popular route,” said John McEwen, with Metro Vancouver’s board and the regional parks committee’s chair.

