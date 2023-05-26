Warm up those glutes: North Shore’s Grouse Grind opening for summer season

Send this page to someone via email

Hiking enthusiasts will be happy to hear that Mother Nature’s Stairmaster, more commonly known as the Grouse Grind, is set to open.

The North Shore’s Grouse Grind will be reopening to the public on Saturday.

“Most of the snow that remained on the trail has melted following recent hot weather, making conditions safe for us to reopen this popular route,” said John McEwen, with Metro Vancouver’s board and the regional parks committee’s chair.

“The opening of the Grouse Grind is highly anticipated each spring and we’re pleased that once again people will be able to enjoy this iconic Metro Vancouver trail.”

Located in Grouse Mountain Regional Park, the Grind is rated difficult by the regional district due to its steepness. The trail starts at 300 metres above sea level, then climbs to 1,100 metres over 2.5 kilometres of walking distance.

Hikers are always urged to be properly prepared for the strenuous hike by wearing appropriate footwear and clothing and bringing water, food and a cellphone. People with health issues like high blood pressure, heart problems and breathing issues are advised to not attempt the hike.

Those who choose to enjoy the iconic hike are asked to give themselves ample time and not get caught on the trail after dark.

Metro Vancouver officials are also warning the public to exercise caution when using the trail due to wildfire risks.

“Dry conditions have made our regional parks even more susceptible to the risk of wildfires, so we urge all visitors to be vigilant — smoking is not permitted and any fires should be immediately reported to 911,” said McEwen.

The Grouse Mountain Resort said it is extremely happy to have the trail reopening on Saturday.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming back Grind enthusiasts as well as newcomers,” said Madelaine Twomey, Grouse Mountain Resort’s communication manager.

“We are expecting thousands of people to take on the challenge over the summer months as it is one of the most popular outdoor workouts in the city.

The resort also has a number of attractions ready to go for visitors.

“Summer activities are already open at the top of the mountain,“ Twomey said.

“We already launched our world-famous lumberjack show, Mountain Ropes Adventure, ziplining will be opening (Saturday) and our resident grizzly bears Grinder and Coola have come out of their hibernation as well.”