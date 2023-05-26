Drop-in will open their doors to the vulnerable during upcoming heatwave

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures are set to soar over the weekend, not everyone will have access to a place to cool off, especially the city’s most vulnerable.

Environment Canada issued an extreme heat warning for parts of southern Manitoba including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie on Thursday. The mercury is expected to reach the 30-degree mark for much of the weekend.

Drop-in centres like Siloam Mission are extending their hours to provide access to air conditioning and drinking water.

On a normal day, the shelter closes for a few hours in the afternoon to allow for a deep clean before dinner service. This weekend, however, they’ll stay open for an extended period.

“Just to avoid impacting anyone’s health,” said Luke Thiessen, communications specialist for Siloam Mission.

The centre will hand out sunscreen, hats and clothing to provide more coverage from the sun’s rays.

Story continues below advertisement

During heatwaves and cold snaps the drop-in skips on afternoon cleans to ensure shelter for everyone. This weekend is no exception.

On any given day Siloam Mission sees 400-500 people at meal times before the number drops. On hot days, the drop-in centre is at capacity nearly all day.

Thiessen said the drop-in doesn’t feel the pinch until hot weather occurs.

“On days like this, we see where there are some gaps,” he said.

A spokesperson from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in an email residents can access air conditioning and clean drinking water in City-owned leisure centres and libraries during regular operating hours. Indoor pools and splash pads will also be open for operation this weekend.

The spokesperson added water refill stations will be installed this afternoon which can be accessed 24/7, and will be located at Central Park, Selkirk Avenue at Powers Street and at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre.

1:39 Manitoba is heating up. Is your air conditioner ready?

Back at Siloam Mission, the organization said they will also coordinate with other non-profits in the city to ensure needs are being met everywhere during heatwaves.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re always looking at, you know, how we can create a network of spaces, to help people stay safe, and to have all the resources that people might need,” Thiessen said.

And if anyone comes in to Siloam Mission with suspected heat exhaustion, the centre’s clinic next door is open to provide care.

“There’s a few areas in which we try and keep people safe.”

— With files from Global News’ Talha Hashmani