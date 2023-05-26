COVID-19 outbreak lifted at Northumberland Hills Hospital rehab unit

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been lifted at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

The hospital declared the outbreak on May 23 on the 1A inpatient rehabilitation unit.

As of Friday, the outbreak was declared over and regular visiting guidelines have resumed for all with the exception of patients in isolation for a COVID-19 infection or suspected exposure.

The hospital’s masking policy remains in effect for all clinical and patient care areas. Visitors continue to have access to free masks at entry to the hospital and at the Community Mental Health offices. Visitors will be expected to keep their masks on at all times while inside clinical areas.

Eating or drinking is not permitted by visitors in patient rooms due the the fact masks would be required to be removed, the hospital states.