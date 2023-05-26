Man facing multiple charges following Friday morning arrest near Sunnyside Road

Send this page to someone via email

There was a big commotion and a heavy police presence in Kingston’s rural area just north of the 401 Friday morning.

Kingston Police say they were responding to a call on Sunnyside Road east of Sydenham Road around 7am Friday when a man fled the scene in what police are describing as a black sedan.

There was no pursuit and the vehicle left the road at a bend in the 1500 block of Sunnyside Road.

“There is a hydro poll missing he actually did strike a hydro poll during him leaving the roadway,” said Sgt. Steve Koopman with the Kingston Police.

The vehicle went down a steep embankment and came to rest in a wooded area with long grass.

Story continues below advertisement

Police issued an advisory for people to avoid the area around 9 am, but all-clear was given about 30 minutes later.

Following the single vehicle collision police say the man then fled on foot.

“Kingston police had set up a perimeter and we had multiple units on here including patrol, emergency response units, K-9 unit was attending as well as our traffic safety unit that can also provide drone support at the same time too for any search,” said Koopman.

The fugitive fleeing on foot was apprehended by police around 9:30 am.

“Two officers in a cruiser actually identified the individual in a property just off of Sunnyside road,” said Koopman. “He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.”

Police say the man is now facing multiple charges.

“The initial information at this time is he will be charged with assault, theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000 which would be in relation to the vehicle itself, and then he’s also facing charges of being a prohibited driver criminally as well as dangerous driving,” Koopman told Global news.

Sunnyside road east of Sydenham road was closed to through traffic until 2:30 pm while police conducted their investigation.