Dress rehearsal for Elks starters vs. Bombers on Saturday

Main training camp opened for the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, May 14 and for all intents and purposes, camp will end on Saturday as the Elks play their second and final pre-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks played their first pre-season game on Victoria Day in Calgary and dealt with a delayed kick-off because of air quality concerns and an hour delay at half-time because of lightning. In the end, the Elks were able to see their hopefuls play to the tune of a 29-24 loss to the Stampeders.

The Elks received strong performances from quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Kai Locksley who both passed for over 100 yards and each threw a touchdown pass. Receiver Maurice Ffrench caught 10 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Running back Shannon Brooks carried the ball 11 times for 72 yards for a 6.5 yard average.

On Saturday, the hopefuls will get their time again to impress the Elks brass but the starters will see action for the first time this season. There is much hype surrounding the Elks new-look receiving corps led by 2022 Most Outstanding Player nominee Eugene Lewis, Steven Dunbar Jr who is coming off his first career 1,000 year season, and the dynamic Kyran Moore who will be the Elks return specialist.

They join a receiving corps which features Dillon Mitchell who recorded just under 700 yards in eight games last season.

Delivering the ball will be third-year quarterback Taylor Cornelius who will be a CFL starter for the first time in his CFL career. Cornelius who recorded 2,768 yards passing with 11 touchdowns passes, nine interceptions, and seven rushing touchdowns says he and the receivers are doing their best to find chemistry.

“We feel like we’re on a good path right now but there’s always room for improvement,” Cornelius said. “You know when the receivers are starting to play fast and stop thinking is when they go up and make big plays.”

The Elks will have the third week of the pre-season schedule off next week which means the Elks won’t play their next game until June 11 which is the season and home-opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Head coach Chris Jones says the starters need to get some valuable playing time and make it count.

“I want to see us come out and run offensive and defensive schemes and lineup correctly,” Jones said. “Do all the things they’ve been taught to do during the first week or so of camp. Just tackle and do all of the basic things that good teams do.”

A handful of veterans won’t play on Saturday including defensive back Aaron Grymes, defensive back Scott Hutter, and defensive tackle J-Min Pelley. The Bombers are expected to bring a veteran lineup to Edmonton.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Tanner Green)

Offensive line: Andrew Garnett, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Josiah St. John

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Eugene Lewis, Manny Arceneaux, Steven Dunbar Jr., Vincent Forbes-Mombleau

Defence

Defensive line: Jake Ceresna, Kony Ealy, Daniel Ross, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Enock Makanzo

Defensive backs: Ed Gainey, C.J. Jones, Louchiez Purifoy, Christian Campbell, Antonio Mitchell II

You can hear live coverage of Saturday’s pre-season finale for the Elks as they host the Bombers on 630 CHED with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 12:30 p.m.

The opening kickoff on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 2 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell. Hear analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines.