Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Repair work in the West Island continues on the Sources overpass above A20

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 5:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Sources Boulevard overpass above Highway 20 continues to cause headaches'
Sources Boulevard overpass above Highway 20 continues to cause headaches
WATCH: The Sources Boulevard overpass above Highway 20 has been under construction for more than 10 years. Repair work on the 53-year- old structure continues and will likely go on well into next year. Some are calling for the overpass to be torn down and replaced. But as Global's Tim Sargeant reports, that plan is not on the horizon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Work to repair and maintain the aging Sources Boulevard overpass above Highway 20 in Pointe-Claire is now entering its 10th year.

More than $55-million will have been spent on the 53-year-old structure by the end of next year.

The latest work involves repairing the access ramp from Highway 20 westbound.

“The Des Sources interchange is over 50 years old but it’s still in good shape. It is perfectly safe. If it was not the case it would be completely closed,” Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson for Transports Québec, told Global News.

The most recent engineering report, dated July 22, 2021, reveals that there are risks that pieces of concrete could fall.

Exposed rebar is in plain sight from the street below.

Story continues below advertisement

Still Transports Québec says users have nothing to fear.

“We are continuing to invest in our structure and we will continue doing that in the next few years, Bensadoun said.”

But many users Global News spoke with say it’s time to tear down the exchange and replace it rather than continue to spend millions of dollars on repairs.

Trending Now

“Why not just redesign and start over,” Derek Dranfield, a regular user of the overpass, told Global News.

“Yeah, I’m super worried on the bridge everyday,” said Matt Heneault, a daily user of the overpass.

For now, Transports Québec has opted for repair work only.

“There are no plans to either rebuild it or do other major repair work since we have been working on it for the last decade,” Bensadoun said.

Many fear the work will continue for years to come.

Another thorough inspection of the bridge is scheduled for this year.

More on Canada
ConstructionPointe-ClaireTransports QuebecRoad WorkmaintenanceRepair workSources Overpass
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers