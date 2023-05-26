Repair work in the West Island continues on the Sources overpass above A20

Send this page to someone via email

Work to repair and maintain the aging Sources Boulevard overpass above Highway 20 in Pointe-Claire is now entering its 10th year.

More than $55-million will have been spent on the 53-year-old structure by the end of next year.

The latest work involves repairing the access ramp from Highway 20 westbound.

“The Des Sources interchange is over 50 years old but it’s still in good shape. It is perfectly safe. If it was not the case it would be completely closed,” Sarah Bensadoun, a spokesperson for Transports Québec, told Global News.

The most recent engineering report, dated July 22, 2021, reveals that there are risks that pieces of concrete could fall.

Exposed rebar is in plain sight from the street below.

Still Transports Québec says users have nothing to fear.

“We are continuing to invest in our structure and we will continue doing that in the next few years, Bensadoun said.”

But many users Global News spoke with say it’s time to tear down the exchange and replace it rather than continue to spend millions of dollars on repairs.

“Why not just redesign and start over,” Derek Dranfield, a regular user of the overpass, told Global News.

“Yeah, I’m super worried on the bridge everyday,” said Matt Heneault, a daily user of the overpass.

For now, Transports Québec has opted for repair work only.

“There are no plans to either rebuild it or do other major repair work since we have been working on it for the last decade,” Bensadoun said.

Many fear the work will continue for years to come.

Another thorough inspection of the bridge is scheduled for this year.