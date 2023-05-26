Suspect sought after people allegedly spat on at Toronto transit stations: police

See more sharing options

Police are searching for a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with assaults on Toronto’s transit system.

Toronto police said on May 15, a man exiting a subway car at Coxwell Station allegedly spat on two passengers “without provocation” as they were boarding.

The next day, police said a man was walking from Main Station and allegedly spat on another passenger unprovoked.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez from Toronto.

He is wanted for three counts of assault and five counts of breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.