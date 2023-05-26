Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Little Grand Rapids man allegedly threatened, spat on off-duty RCMP officer

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 3:50 pm
File photo. An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer. View image in full screen
File photo. An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer in Little Grand Rapids.

Mounties say an off-duty officer was jogging in the central community when a male approached them, spat on them and then threatened to throw a bicycle at them.

The officer reported the incident to the local band constable.

On-duty RCMP officers and the constable located the 43-year-old and arrested him without incident. He was charged with assaulting a police officer.

He was later released.

Click to play video: 'Northern Manitoba incidents'
Northern Manitoba incidents
CrimeRCMPAssaultThreatsLittle Grand Rapidsoff-duty officerManitoba Community
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers