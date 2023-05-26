Little Grand Rapids man allegedly threatened, spat on off-duty RCMP officer

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer in Little Grand Rapids.

Mounties say an off-duty officer was jogging in the central community when a male approached them, spat on them and then threatened to throw a bicycle at them.

The officer reported the incident to the local band constable.

On-duty RCMP officers and the constable located the 43-year-old and arrested him without incident. He was charged with assaulting a police officer.

He was later released.