Man assaults victim just steps off downtown Victoria bus: police

An assault on Vancouver Island has police investigators turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect.
The assault took place just steps off a BC Transit bus in downtown Victoria on Douglas Street, around 9:30 a.m. on April 20.
Investigators have released an image of the suspect aboard a bus in hopes someone will recognize him.
Police say the suspect appears to be between the ages of 55 to 65 years, and stands six feet two inches tall with a large build and grey beard. He was also using a cane at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
Victoria police did not provide any information regarding any injuries suffered by the victim.
Global News has reached out for more information.
