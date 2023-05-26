Man assaults victim just steps off downtown Victoria bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

An assault on Vancouver Island has police investigators turning to the public for help in identifying the suspect.

The assault took place just steps off a BC Transit bus in downtown Victoria on Douglas Street, around 9:30 a.m. on April 20.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect aboard a bus in hopes someone will recognize him.

Police say the suspect appears to be between the ages of 55 to 65 years, and stands six feet two inches tall with a large build and grey beard. He was also using a cane at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Victoria police did not provide any information regarding any injuries suffered by the victim.

Global News has reached out for more information.