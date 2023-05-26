Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men wanted for attempted murder in 2022 Vaughan double shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 2:45 pm
Basil Agyekum (left) and Dylan Albert are wanted. View image in full screen
Basil Agyekum (left) and Dylan Albert are wanted. Handout / York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two men are wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting in Vaughan last year, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Weston Road and Northview Boulevard, just north of Highway 7, at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, after two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle on the road.

The victims, aged 27 and 28, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said three suspects were identified, one of whom was charged on March 1 after a search warrant was executed at a home in Toronto.

Toronto resident Emmanuel Munkoh, 32, faces multiple charges including attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

“A quantity of drugs and counterfeit money was seized at the residence and a female suspect was also charged for those offences,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Arrest warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Dylan Albert of Montreal and 32-year-old Basil Agyekum of no fixed address.

They are wanted for multiple offences, including attempting to commit murder using a firearm, police said.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to contact police.

Click to play video: 'GTA police cracking down on growing issue of stunt driving'
GTA police cracking down on growing issue of stunt driving
CrimeShootingYork Regional PoliceAttempted MurderVaughanvaughan crimeVaughan shootingvaughan double shootingWeston Road and Northview BoulevardWeston Road and Northview Boulevard shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers