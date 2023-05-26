2 men wanted for attempted murder in 2022 Vaughan double shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double shooting in Vaughan last year, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Weston Road and Northview Boulevard, just north of Highway 7, at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, after two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle on the road.

The victims, aged 27 and 28, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said three suspects were identified, one of whom was charged on March 1 after a search warrant was executed at a home in Toronto.

Toronto resident Emmanuel Munkoh, 32, faces multiple charges including attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

“A quantity of drugs and counterfeit money was seized at the residence and a female suspect was also charged for those offences,” police said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 21-year-old Dylan Albert of Montreal and 32-year-old Basil Agyekum of no fixed address.

They are wanted for multiple offences, including attempting to commit murder using a firearm, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to contact police.