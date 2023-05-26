Menu

Crime

B.C.’s ‘paper bag rapist’ denied parole from Alberta prison again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2023 2:00 pm
The Bowden Institution facility is shown near Bowden, Alta., on March 19, 2020. View image in full screen
The Bowden Institution facility is shown near Bowden, Alta., on March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A man who was once known as the “Paper Bag Rapist” has again been denied parole after a hearing from an Alberta prison.

John Horace Oughton, who is 74, was convicted in 1987 of two counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault and six counts of sexual assault with a weapon in British Columbia.

He was tagged with the disturbing name because he made his victims wear a bag over their head or wore one himself to mask his identity.

Oughton appeared at the online parole board hearing from the federal medium-security Bowden Institution, where he’s serving an indeterminate sentence as a dangerous offender.

He was denied day parole and full parole by the two-person board.

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s.

