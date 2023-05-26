Menu

Sports

Disgruntled Italian Federico Bernardeschi benched for TFC game against D.C. United

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2023 1:52 pm
Disgruntled Italian star Federico Bernardeschi has been benched for Toronto FC’s game Saturday against D.C. United.

Coach Bob Bradley said Bernardeschi is being held out in what he called a coach’s decision. He denied the move was disciplinary, saying the decision was made following a week of internal discussions.

Toronto (2-5-7) is mired at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. And it has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons this week in the wake of Bernardeschi’s unflattering comments about the team’s style of play following last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Austin FC.

Bradley said discussions are ongoing with Bernardeschi. But he said the Italian’s future at the club is not in question.

Bernardeschi is the club’s leading scorer with three goals and three assists this season. He is the fourth-highest-paid player in the league at US$6.295 million.

