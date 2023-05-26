New civilian director appointed to Manitoba police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog will have a new civilian director as of July 1.

The province announced the appointment of Roxanne Gagné to head up the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) Friday, replacing Zane Tessler, who has served in the position since 2013.

Gagné has worked in the criminal justice system for more than 25 years, as a Crown counsel with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in both Manitoba and Quebec, as well as at the Justice Canada.

The IIU director — appointed by the lieutenant governor to a five-year term, which can be extended — handles the administration and operation of the unit. The unit investigates incidents in which civilians are injured or killed as a result of interactions with police throughout Manitoba, both on- and off-duty.