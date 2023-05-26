Kelowna Mounties suspend five drivers during one-day enforcement blitz

Send this page to someone via email

During a one-day driving enforcement blitz last week, Kelowna RCMP handed out five driving suspensions due to drug impairment.

The May 20 effort was for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day and officers stopped more than 100 vehicles and handed out five roadside driving suspensions due to impairment from drugs and two 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions.

The 90-day roadside prohibitions also come with a mandatory 30-day impound.

0:58 Bride killed, groom injured in South Carolina when drunk driver rams golf cart after wedding

Police said they also seized and removed a significant amount of illicit drugs and cash believed to be associated with the street-level drug trade, in Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

“More times than not, impaired driving results in catastrophic injuries or death, and can carry lifelong effects on innocent people and their families. These results are completely avoidable,” Sgt. Mark Booth said in a press release.

“Furthermore, if you plan on drinking and or consuming drugs, please call a friend or a cab and get home safe. You can expect to see our officers performing check stops and targeted enforcement throughout the summer.”