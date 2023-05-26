Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna Mounties suspend five drivers during one-day enforcement blitz

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 12:48 pm
FILE. An RCMP officer performs a road check in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
FILE. An RCMP officer performs a road check in Kelowna, B.C. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

During a one-day driving enforcement blitz last week, Kelowna RCMP handed out five driving suspensions due to drug impairment.

The May 20 effort was for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day and officers stopped more than 100 vehicles and handed out five roadside driving suspensions due to impairment from drugs and two 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions.

The 90-day roadside prohibitions also come with a mandatory 30-day impound.

Click to play video: 'Bride killed, groom injured in South Carolina when drunk driver rams golf cart after wedding'
Bride killed, groom injured in South Carolina when drunk driver rams golf cart after wedding

Police said they also seized and removed a significant amount of illicit drugs and cash believed to be associated with the street-level drug trade, in Kelowna.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“More times than not, impaired driving results in catastrophic injuries or death, and can carry lifelong effects on innocent people and their families. These results are completely avoidable,” Sgt. Mark Booth said in a press release.

“Furthermore, if you plan on drinking and or consuming drugs, please call a friend or a cab and get home safe. You can expect to see our officers performing check stops and targeted enforcement throughout the summer.”

More on Crime
Drug TradeImmediate Roadside ProhibitionDrug ImpairmentIRPNational Impaired Driving Enforcement DaySgt. Mark Booth90-Day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers