Cannabis

Feds should ease THC limits for edibles and pot packaging rules, watchdog says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2023 11:26 am
Canada’s competition watchdog says the federal government should consider easing restrictions on cannabis packaging and limits on how much of pot’s psychoactive component can be edible products.

The Competition Bureau says the moves would boost consumer choice, foster innovation and further reduce illicit market activity by bolstering the legal cannabis industry.

It says adjusting tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) limits would allow pot producers to better meet consumer demand and compete with the illicit market.

Click to play video: 'THC lingers long after its effects are gone'
THC lingers long after its effects are gone

It adds easing restrictions on cannabis promotion, packaging and labelling would give producers more room to innovate and help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions.

The Competition Bureau’s recommendations are part of an ongoing review of the Cannabis Act, which set cannabis purchase and possession limits and established safety requirements for growing, selling and transporting the substance.

When legalization legislation came into effect in 2018, it included provisions preventing cannabis products from being packaged in a way that is enticing to youths and limiting THC in edibles to 10 mg per package.

