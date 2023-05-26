Menu

Crime

‘We are here to listen’: Community safety town hall to be held in Coquitlam by RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 10:50 am
Coquitlam RCMP are holding a public safety town hall on Saturday. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP are holding a public safety town hall on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are holding a community town hall event to talk to members of the public about safety in their neighbourhood.

Coquitlam RCMP officials say they want to address concerns regarding violent crime in the community and specifically want to offer support to those impacted by a brazen public shooting in mid-May.

One man was seriously injured in a May 17 shooting at a strip mall near David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting.

“When a neighbourhood experiences a serious incident, we know that people can have questions around safety,” said media relations officer Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“Coquitlam RCMP will be in your neighbourhood to talk to local residents about your concerns on Saturday, May 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.”

The town hall will be at Burke Mountain Discovery Centre on Princeton Avenue.

The event will provide emotional support, education and access to additional resources such as victim services, community police volunteers, members of the gang enforcement team and block watch information, according to police.

The gang team was recently created to “enhance targeted enforcement,” police said.

“Our staff are trained in helping people cope with traumatic incidents,” Coquitlam RCMP said in a release.

“We are here to listen and help. Come talk to us.”

The event is drop-in and no booking is required.

