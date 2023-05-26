Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 50-year-old Toronto woman

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 50-year-old Toronto woman, police say.

Emergency crews responded to an unknown trouble call Sunday morning in the Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue area.

Police and paramedics found a woman with “signs of serious injuries,” Toronto police said.

The woman, identified as 50-year-old Toronto resident Yoleidys Vilar Arroyo, died at the scene. Her death marks the city’s 21st homicide of 2023.

A man was placed under arrest and was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said on Sunday.

The man and woman were known to each other, but the nature of their relationship wasn’t clear, police said at the time.

In an update Thursday, police said 51-year-old Toronto resident Hansel Duarte Quintela was charged with second-degree murder.