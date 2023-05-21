Menu

Crime

‘Signs of serious injuries’: Police investigate death of woman in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 1:07 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police in Toronto are investigating after the death of a woman was reported on Sunday morning.

Officers were alerted to the death as a result of an unknown trouble call logged around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue.

Toronto police said in a tweet that a woman was found with “signs of serious injuries” and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

