‘Signs of serious injuries’: Police investigate death of woman in Toronto

Police in Toronto are investigating after the death of a woman was reported on Sunday morning.
Officers were alerted to the death as a result of an unknown trouble call logged around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue.
Toronto police said in a tweet that a woman was found with “signs of serious injuries” and pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was taken into custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
More on Crime
- Shooting that killed OPP officer in Bourget was not an ambush: accused man’s lawyers
- How a tax probe nabbed a man just convicted for helping 709 cheat on driving exams
- Convicted killer who escaped from federal prison caught after 4 years on the lam
- Why human smuggling attempts are on the rise on the U.S.-Canada border
Comments