‘Signs of serious injuries’: Police investigate death of woman in Toronto

Police in Toronto are investigating after the death of a woman was reported on Sunday morning.

Officers were alerted to the death as a result of an unknown trouble call logged around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue.

Toronto police said in a tweet that a woman was found with “signs of serious injuries” and pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2023