ANALYSIS: NHL’s coaching carousel sets tone for Cup final

There’s an ominous tone to the upcoming Stanley Cup final.

What’s that, you say? How could there be anything ominous about the three teams left, like Florida and Vegas or Dallas, who appear to have gotten better as the playoffs continue?

No, the ominous part of this is for every other team and every other current coach in the National Hockey League.

Story continues below advertisement

After all, Paul Maurice, Bruce Cassidy and Pete DeBoer are in their first seasons with their current teams. And even though they have long resumes in the coaching world, you can bet that some GMs, or even owners, are looking at their own rosters and saying, “Well, if we change our coach, maybe we are in the Stanley Cup final.”

Remember last summer, when the likes of Maurice, Cassidy, DeBoer, Bowness, Trotz, Tortorella and Brunette were all out of work? And it didn’t take long for most of them to surface in new spots?

“A new voice” — that’s what they all say. “Creating a new culture” is another phrase heard.

And as many times as the change in coach has helped, it truly can be a short-term fix. Just ask the people in Calgary, after the last two-plus years with Darryl Sutter or in New York City with Gerard Gallant.

Story continues below advertisement

Yes, as the final begins, coaches around the NHL are probably going to feel some heat, if for no other reason than owners want to win, and win now.

Patience is not a virtue many of the 32 owners have, and that wrath always falls on the coach. After all, “hired to be fired” is a slogan every one of those coaches has heard and understands … and it really should be “hired to be fired … and re-hired.”