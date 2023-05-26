Menu

Canada

Cape Breton man, 19, dead after single-vehicle crash

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 9:25 am
Global News at 6 Halifax: May 25
Global News at 6 Halifax from May 25, 2023.
A young man from Cape Breton has died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

In a release, the RCMP said emergency personnel responded to the collision on Highway 4 in Ben Eoin around 4:40 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a grey Volkswagen Jetta had been travelling on Hwy. 4 when it left the road, struck a power pole and came to rest in the ditch,” the release said.

“The driver, a 19-year-old Lingan man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

There were also two vehicles in the car at the time of the crash who were both taken to hospital by ambulance. A 21-year-old Grand Mira woman suffered serious injuries, while a 20-year-old Glace Bay man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstructionist was at the scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.

