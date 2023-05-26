Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody, victim recovering after stabbing in St. Catharines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2023 6:51 am
File photo. Niagara Regional Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Niagara Regional Police. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — One man has been arrested and another is recovering from stab wounds following an attack on the Merritt Trail in St. Catharines Thursday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the trail near Martindale Road and Erion Road just before 3:30 p.m., where officers found a 47-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, and has since been released to recover at home.

A 56-year-old suspect was arrested at a home in the Vansickle Road North area near Barton Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Trending Now

Richard Frank Stephen is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

