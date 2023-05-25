Lengthy downtown Calgary shooting investigation ends in arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have made an arrest in connection to a downtown shooting following a three-month-long investigation.

At around 3 a.m. on Feb. 11, a verbal dispute between two groups of people in a parking lot in the 600 block of 10 Avenue S.W. ended when one person fired a shot from a handgun, striking another person, according to police, and the suspects fled the scene.

Investigators believe this was not a random attack, but the result of a escalating dispute between two groups.

Police said the victim and witnesses “were not cooperative.”

Following months of investigation, a search warrant was executed on May 24 in the 4800 block of Rundlehorne Drive N.E.

Police found and seized 5.7 grams of crack cocaine and 25.1 grams of MDMA from the residence.

Aberaham Tilahun, 19, was arrested in relation to the shooting and was charged with:

Aggravated assault

Discharge firearm with intent

Transport restricted firearm

Possession of weapon dangerous

Carry concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Possession of weapon obtained by crime

Personation with intent to avoid arrest

Three counts of weapons prohibition order

Twelve counts of breach of release orders

Possession of cocaine

He remains in police custody and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information about this or other incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.