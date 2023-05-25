Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec adopts motion calling for release of documents from 1995 referendum probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 6:29 pm
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questions the government on immigration during question period, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questions the government on immigration during question period, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s legislature has unanimously adopted a motion calling on the province’s chief electoral officer to release all documents related to an investigation into illegal spending ahead of the 1995 referendum.

The 2006 investigation, overseen by retired judge Bernard Grenier, concluded that two federalist organizations funded by Ottawa failed to report spending of more than $500,000.

More than 90 witnesses appeared during the closed-door inquiry and more than 4,500 documents were entered into evidence, all of which were ordered to be permanently sealed by Grenier, who was appointed by the chief electoral officer.

The Parti Québécois, which introduced the motion, says the public has a right to know what’s in those documents.

Trending Now

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told the legislature earlier this week that there’s no reason for the files to remain classified forever and that there are many unanswered questions about the 1995 vote, which was narrowly won by the No side.

Story continues below advertisement

The PQ had originally introduced a motion that would have called on the government to pass a bill ordering the release of the documents, but amended it after discussions with the governing Coalition Avenir Québec.

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers