STARS in Saskatchewan launches dream home lottery with 2 show homes

STARS in Saskatchewan has launched a dream home lottery to support their operations delivering critical and urgent care in Saskatchewan.

On May 25, 2023, STARS in Saskatchewan announced two show homes in Regina and Saskatoon. With that ticket, buyers have a chance at winning cash prizes, vacations, vehicles and a home.

“No one ever plans for a serious medical emergency,” said Darcy McKay, STARS provincial director of operations. “Anyone can have an experience, a life-changing incident or a medical complication whether your close to home or not … that’s why this lottery has existed for 12 years.”

Although the provincial government funds 50 per cent of the STARS lottery, the money raised is used to keep the air ambulance service running.

“When you buy your lottery ticket, you’re actually paying for our operations,” said STARS CEO Andrea Robertson. “So, when you’re buying a lottery ticket, you are putting us in the air. You are paying for Darcy’s hands to be in the back of that aircraft to help look after the patients on the worst day of their life.”

From now until July 27th, buyers can get a ticket for 60 dollars each and can be purchased at either the Regina or Saskatoon location as well as the STARS website.

STARS warns people to be alert for scammers and to know that they would never ask anyone to pay money to claim a prize.