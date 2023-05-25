Abbotsford police seek missing teen not seen since Sunday

Abbotsford police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing teen who has not been seen since last Sunday.
Fourteen-year-old Kristian Lyons was last spotted near Majestic Crescent and Marshall Road around 3 p.m. on May 21. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black pants and red Air Force shoes.
“All attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful,” police tweeted Thursday.
Lyons is described as five feet five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.
