Canada

Abbotsford police seek missing teen not seen since Sunday

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 4:33 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Abbotsford police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing teen who has not been seen since last Sunday.

Fourteen-year-old Kristian Lyons was last spotted near Majestic Crescent and Marshall Road around 3 p.m. on May 21. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black pants and red Air Force shoes.

“All attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful,” police tweeted Thursday.

Lyons is described as five feet five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Search for missing West Vancouver man ends in tragedy
