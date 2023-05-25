B.C. residents eligible for e-bike rebates starting June 1

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians interested in buying an e-bike will soon be eligible for a provincial subsidy.

In a Thursday media release, the Ministry of Transportation announced $6 million in rebates for electric bicycles, available as of June 1.

The rebates will be available to B.C. residents aged 19 and up, and will be based on income — with a minimum rebate of $350 and a maximum rebate of $1,400.

B.C. e-bike rebates by income threshold. BCebikerebates.ca

“E-bikes are becoming commonplace in B.C. as a convenient alternative to motor-vehicle trips, but their price can put them out of reach for people,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in the release.

“By making rebates available and basing the rebate amount on income, we can make e-bikes and clean transportation more affordable and accessible for everyone.”

The province previously eliminated PST on e-bikes in 2021.

The program is being administered by the Scrap-It-Society, however, participants won’t need to scrap a vehicle to access it.

The province said the program will help it achieve its CleanBC goals by encouraging people to shift away from vehicles and toward active transportation and transit.

To support the safety of e-bike riders, the province is also partnering with HUB Cycling for a Streetwise Cycling Online program and in-person courses to teach fundamental bike-handling skills like hand signals, balancing and manoeuvring.