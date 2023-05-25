Menu

Crime

Arrest made after stabbing in Lindsay sends one to Toronto hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 3:04 pm
A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested in following a reported stabbing in Lindsay on May 20, 2023. View image in full screen
One person has been arrested following a stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., over the Victoria Day long weekend.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:40 p.m. on May 20, police responded to a disturbance in the area of Lindsay Street South and Russell Street.

Officers found an individual with a stab wound. The victim was first taken to Ross Memorial Hospital and then transferred to a Toronto-area hospital where they remain in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect — who is known to the victim — had fled the area before officers arrived.

Police say on Thursday the suspect was located and arrested in Peterborough.

A 31-year-old man from Lindsay was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with a release order. He is being held in custody and will appear in bail court on Friday.

