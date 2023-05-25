Menu

Crime

Man on release order wanted after 6 break-and-enters reported in Milton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 12:47 pm
Police are searching for a Milton man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation. View image in full screen
Police are searching for a Milton man wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation. Halton Regional Police / handout
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with several break-and-enters at homes in Milton.

Halton Regional Police said since April 25, six break-and-enters have been reported at Milton residences.

According to police, the suspect gained access to the homes through unlocked doors or windows.

Police said once inside, the suspect stole “various items.”

Officers said several of the incidents occurred while the occupants of the homes were asleep.

Police are searching for Keegan Aryee Banfo, 33, from Milton.

He is wanted for six counts of break, enter and commit, four counts each of unauthorized use of credit card data and possession of property obtained by crime, and six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

