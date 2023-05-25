Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario program to pay smart thermostat owners for summer temperature control

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Cameco and Bruce Power extend long-term nuclear energy supply agreement'
Cameco and Bruce Power extend long-term nuclear energy supply agreement
Cameco and Bruce Power extend long-term nuclear energy supply agreement – Apr 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario is rolling out an energy conservation program that will pay residents with smart thermostats to lower their air conditioning during certain periods in the summer.

Residential customers who sign up for the Peak Perks program will receive a $75 prepaid credit card in exchange for giving their smart thermostat manufacturer secure access to the device.

There would be up to 10 times during peak periods of electricity consumption between June and September during which their thermostat would be adjusted two to four degrees.

The government says the adjustment would typically last for no more than three hours, wouldn’t be on weekends or holidays, and participants can opt out of any temperature change.

The Progressive Conservatives cancelled a number of energy conservation programs early in their first term in government, and critics have said their new $342-million suite of programs doesn’t replace what existed previously.

Story continues below advertisement

Energy Minister Todd Smith says Ontario’s electricity grid was in a different situation then, with a surplus of power that was sometimes being sold at a loss to neighbouring jurisdictions.

“The energy efficiency programs weren’t as important then as they certainly are now,” Smith said at a press conference Thursday.

Trending Now

“The Peak Perks program that we’re announcing today is a far more easier program to take part in.”

Chuck Farmer, the Independent Electricity System Operator’s vice-president of planning, conservation and resource adequacy, said a similar previous conservation program was effective, but not necessarily cost effective because of grid conditions.

He noted that demand for electricity is increasing, while nuclear resources are coming offline for retirement or refurbishment, and there are now 600,000 smart thermostats installed in Ontario as well.

“We have a lot more eligible customers, the technology is much better so it will be much more effective,” he said. “I think now is the right time to bring back the involvement of residential customers.”

More on Toronto
More on Canada
OntarioOntario governmentTodd SmithEnergy Minister Todd SmithSmart ThermostatsOntario power gridOntario Peak Perks programOntario thermostat controlPeak Perks program
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers