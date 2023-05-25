Plans in works to bring Kiefer Sutherland to Halifax to promote whisky brand, NSLC says

Send this page to someone via email

Emmy Award-winning actor and Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Kiefer Sutherland might be making the trip to Nova Scotia in the not-so-distant future.

Sutherland, whom many are familiar with for his role as Jack Bauer in the series 24, has recently released a new alcohol brand, titled Red Bank Whisky, which has strong connections to Nova Scotia. In the promotion of the product, speculation began to circulate regarding whether he’d be paying a visit to the Maritimes.

On Wednesday, NSLC confirmed it is seeking out the British-Canadian actor and musician to make the trip.

“I can confirm that we are exploring having Kiefer Sutherland visit a few NLSC locations in early June to promote the launch of Red Bank Whisky,” said Allison Himmelman, director of communications at the liquor corporation.

“We are working closely with the supplier and still working through the details.”

The premium spirit, which was co-founded by Sutherland alongside Gary Briggs and Nova Scotian entrepreneurs Shawn Hiscott and Rob Steele, was launched over the Victoria Day weekend.

“Born on Nova Scotia’s rocky shores and hand-crafted with pure Canadian ingredients, Red Bank Whisky is an authentic expression of its coastal terroir,” a blurb from the whiskey’s official website read.

According to a release from Red Bank Whisky, the drink is currently available at select locations in Nova Scotia, with plans for it to appear on shelves in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador this week.