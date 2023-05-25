A car has crashed into the gates of U.K.’s Downing Street, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A car has smashed into the gates of Downing Street, which houses the residence of the U.K.’s prime minister.

“At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall,” London police tweeted Thursday.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.”

#UPDATE | At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 25, 2023

No injuries have been reported, according to police. Local media outlets the BBC and the Guardian both have reported on the crash.

Downing Street runs off Whitehall, the perpendicular main road, in central London and is gated. The prime minister resides in 10 Downing Street, while the cabinet office is located nearby.

The crash comes weeks after a man was arrested near Buckingham Palace for allegedly throwing a suspicious package onto the palace grounds. The package was suspected to be shotgun cartridges and police carried out a controlled explosion of it.