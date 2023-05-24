Menu

Canada

Police still searching for one youth after shooting on Flying Dust First Nation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 7:14 pm
One of two youths charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Flying Dust First Nation has been arrested. View image in full screen
One of two youths charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Flying Dust First Nation has been arrested. Files / Global News
One of two youths charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Flying Dust First Nation has been arrested.

On May 16, two males approached a home and fired a gun during an altercation, injuring a victim.

The victim was reported stable as of Saturday morning.

The accused will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on May 25. Both males are facing additional offences on top of the attempted murder charges.

RCMP officers are still looking for the other youth.

Neither can be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

