Police still searching for one youth after shooting on Flying Dust First Nation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One of two youths charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Flying Dust First Nation has been arrested.

On May 16, two males approached a home and fired a gun during an altercation, injuring a victim.

The victim was reported stable as of Saturday morning.

The accused will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on May 25. Both males are facing additional offences on top of the attempted murder charges.

RCMP officers are still looking for the other youth.

Neither can be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.