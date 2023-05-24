Police seek vandals who spray-painted 10 cars in New Westminster

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., are trying to track down vandals accused of spray-painting nearly a dozen vehicles earlier this week.

In a Wednesday media release, police said a resident reported damage to several vehicles on Monday morning.

Investigators arrived to find 10 vehicles in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of 4th Avenue marred with blue and orange spray paint.

Can you help us identify these suspects? We're working to identify the two people shown in connection to the spray painting of 10 vehicles on 4th Avenue. If you know anything about the vandalism that occurred please call us at 604-525-5411. https://t.co/DlWUG7E7SE #NewWest pic.twitter.com/AEJHuvexZi — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) May 24, 2023

“A senseless act like this has no place in New Westminster,” New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

“We believe someone will recognize these two individuals and help us identify them.”

Police have released video taken from nearby security systems in a bid to help identify the suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.