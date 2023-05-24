Menu

Crime

Police seek vandals who spray-painted 10 cars in New Westminster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 7:10 pm
New Westminster police seek vandals who spray-painted 10 cars
WATCH: Do you recognize the people in this video? New Westminster police say they may be suspects who damaged nearly a dozen vehicles overnight between Sunday and Monday.
Police in New Westminster, B.C., are trying to track down vandals accused of spray-painting nearly a dozen vehicles earlier this week.

In a Wednesday media release, police said a resident reported damage to several vehicles on Monday morning.

Investigators arrived to find 10 vehicles in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of 4th Avenue marred with blue and orange spray paint.

“A senseless act like this has no place in New Westminster,” New Westminster police Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

“We believe someone will recognize these two individuals and help us identify them.”

Police have released video taken from nearby security systems in a bid to help identify the suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

VandalismNew WestminsterNew Westminster Policespray paintCars Vandalizedvehicles vandalizednew westminster cars vandalizednew westminster vandalismvehicle vandals
