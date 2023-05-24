Menu

Crime

Oliver RCMP arrest wanted man, seize firearms and stolen motorcycle

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 7:36 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A wanted man was arrested by police in the South Okanagan on Tuesday.

Oliver, B.C., RCMP say the arrest happened after they were called to the 6000 block of Kootenay Street around 3:30 p.m., where a man with outstanding warrants was thought to be hiding.

Police say the 31-year-old was believed to be hiding inside an outbuilding near a home, and that he was in possession of firearms.

“With the assistance of neighbouring RCMP resources, along with a Police Service Dog, the man was safely taken into custody,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

RCMP added that officers seized several firearms and a stolen motorcycle from inside the outbuilding, and that the investigation is ongoing.

CrimeOkanagansouth okanaganoliverOliver RCMPOkanagan crimeFirearms SeizedStolen Motorcyclewanted man arrestedRCMP arrest wanted man
