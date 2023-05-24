Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian struck and killed in Vancouver’s Chinatown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 6:22 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman who was struck while crossing the street in Vancouver’s Chinatown has died, police said Wednesday.

The fatal collision happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Main and Georgia streets.

Vancouver police said the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with investigators.

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon to collect evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Fall pedestrian safety campaign'
Traffic Tips: Fall pedestrian safety campaign
CrashCollisionFatal CrashFatal Collisionvancouver policeRoad SafetyPedestrian CollisionVancouver ChinatownPedestrian Fatal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers