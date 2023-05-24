Pedestrian struck and killed in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was struck while crossing the street in Vancouver’s Chinatown has died, police said Wednesday.

The fatal collision happened just before 12:30 p.m. near Main and Georgia streets.

Vancouver police said the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with investigators.

The VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon to collect evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.