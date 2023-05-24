Second-degree murder charges laid in Regina trailer court homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder following a homicide at a trailer court over the weekend.

Regina police were dispatched to a home in the Glen Elm Trailer Court on the east side of the city on Saturday after receiving a report of an injured man.

Police and paramedics arrived after 1 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a release from police, 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Shore has been charged with second-degree murder and made his first court appearance Tuesday.

The release says the victim has been identified as 40-year-old T.J. Tanner, who also went by the name Summer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.