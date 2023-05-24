Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charges laid in Regina trailer court homicide

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 4:56 pm
Police can be seen at the Glen Elm Trailer Court on Saturday, May 20 after an adult was found dead. View image in full screen
Police can be seen at the Glen Elm Trailer Court on Saturday, May 20 after an adult was found dead. Jason Wood / Global News
A Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder following a homicide at a trailer court over the weekend.

Regina police were dispatched to a home in the Glen Elm Trailer Court on the east side of the city on Saturday after receiving a report of an injured man.

Police and paramedics arrived after 1 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a release from police, 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Shore has been charged with second-degree murder and made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Trending Now

The release says the victim has been identified as 40-year-old T.J. Tanner, who also went by the name Summer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

