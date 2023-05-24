Ibrahim Ali trial: Pathologist defends testimony on B.C. teen’s autopsy

Send this page to someone via email

A pathologist who performed an autopsy on the body of a young teen girl found dead in a Burnaby park defended his impartiality as an expert during cross-examination in the murder trial of Ibrahim Ali.

Dr. Jason Morin’s assertion came after Ali’s defence lawyer suggested he was not an independent witness, works closely with police and his testimony was being “directed by the Crown.”

2:12 Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears cross-examination of forensic pathologist

Morin denied the suggestion, telling the B.C. Supreme Court jury that his involvement with the Crown relates solely to his expertise.

Story continues below advertisement

Ali pleaded not guilty last month to first-degree murder.

The body of the girl, who cannot be identified under the terms of a publication ban, was found in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

Morin previously told the jury that his autopsy determined the teen died after being strangled, which had caused blood vessels in her eyes and face to burst.