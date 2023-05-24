Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Teen motorcyclist with ‘N’ licence caught doing double the speed limit on Coquihalla

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 5:09 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. File / Global News
A teenage motorcyclist doing double the speed limit had his bike impounded and is facing multiple charges after trying to evade police.

B.C. Highway Patrol said the teen was initially clocked doing 199 km/h along the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt on May 14 at around 7 p.m.

The speed limit near the Juliet Bridge is 100 km/h, and police noted that the northbound bike matched the description of a speeding motorcycle that failed to stop for police two days earlier on May 12.

“The motorcycle failed to stop yet again,” highway patrol said. “However, in the interest of public safety, the officer did not pursue the motorcycle.

“The officer radioed ahead to his colleagues who took up position in the area.”

The highway patrol said they recorded a speed of 209 km/h before the motorcycle exited the highway, ending up at the intersection of Vogt Street in Merritt where a Merritt RCMP officer had taken up position.

“The driver of the motorcycle performed a U-turn in a failed attempt to get away,” police said. “However, he wiped out and was quickly taken into custody by the officer.”

The motorcycle was impounded and confirmed to be the same one that previously fled from police.

Police say the rider and owner, an 18-year-old Chilliwack man with a novice motorcycle licence, was also carrying a separate fictitious driver’s licence. He’s said to be facing multiple charges and was released from custody to appear in court next month.

RCMP say motorcycle safety can’t be overstated, along with May being High-Risk Driving Awareness month.

“You aren’t inside the metal frame of a larger vehicle that could protect you in the event of a collision,” said Cpl. J.R. Michaud.

“Riding a motorcycle in this manner shows a complete disregard for the safety of the public, and we’re glad that B.C. Highway Patrol was able to work together with Merritt RCMP to bring this incident to a safe conclusion with no injuries.”

