Major B.C. pub chain the Donnelly Group files for creditor protection

Vancouver-based pub chain the Donnelly Group says it has filed for creditor protection to deal with pandemic-related debt.

In a Tuesday media release, the company said it had announced plans to initiate proceedings under the Companies’ Creditor Arrangement Act, and that the B.C. Supreme Court had granted an initial order.

The Donnelly Group owns 11 pubs and restaurants in Vancouver and five more in Toronto, as well as the Barber & Co. barber shops and Bomber Brewing.

“Despite the often startling perception of this ﬁling, it’s very much a constructive versus destructive ﬁnancial tool that will ﬁrst bring added stability and then growth to our businesses operating in the embattled hospitality industry,” Donnelly Group founder and CEO Jef Donnelly said.

“This will be a survivor’s tale, one that we’re saddened to recognize cannot be told for many of our hospitality peers due to the tragic effects of the pandemic.”

In the release, the company said the restructuring was a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and not a reflection of its “team performance.”

Earlier this month, industry group Restaurants Canada said bankruptcy filings in the food-service industry had increased 116 per cent since 2022, and that the situation was expected to worsen as restaurants continue to deal with fallout from the pandemic.

“Restaurants are really in a post-pandemic fight for survival with half of our industry being unprofitable,” Restaurants Canada Western Canadian vice-president Mark von Schellwitz told Global News Morning in a May 18 interview.

“And the reasons are pretty obvious, we’ve got soaring inflationary cost increases, we’ve got pandemic-related debt that needs to be paid back, and we’ve got labour shortages that are preventing a lot of our members from opening at full capacity.”

The organization says a key issue is the repayment of Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans, which were originally issued to help companies bounce back from COVID-19. The loans must be repaid by the end of the year.

It’s calling on the federal government to extend the repayment period by 36 months, with a scale-down on the amount of the loan that’s forgivable the longer a company takes to pay.