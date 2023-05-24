Menu

Traffic

B.C. man killed in head-on collision on Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 2:07 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A head-on collision along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior claimed the life of a local resident and shut down the corridor for hours Tuesday.

Golden RCMP say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m., on May 23 around 20 kilometres east of the Rogers Pass visitor centre, and that it involved two vehicles.

According to police, an eastbound red Jeep Cherokee failed to navigate a right-hand bend, crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming westbound pickup truck.

“The driver and single occupant of the Jeep, a 44-year-old Golden resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Golden RCMP.

“The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.”

The highway between Golden and Revelstoke was closed for around four hours while members of B.C. Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services were on the scene.

The investigation continues and police thanked the public for their patience while the highway was closed.

