Okanagan weather: Warm, with mix of sun and clouds, for last weekend of May

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers kicked off the day on Thursday, with the risk lingering into the afternoon.

Daytime highs will reach into the low 20s on Thursday before rebounding to the mid-20s on Friday, along with the chance of late-day showers and storms, mainly along ridge tops after a sunnier start.

3:13 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 24

The last weekend of May will start with a build-up of clouds after a sunny start on Saturday plus a chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

A mix of sun and cloud returns on Sunday with a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle, as daytime highs hover in the mid-20s during the weekend.

The workweek will begin on a sunnier note as afternoon highs approach the upper 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

