Weather

Okanagan weather: Warm, with mix of sun and clouds, for last weekend of May

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 25, 2023 1:57 pm
A chance of showers and thunderstorms springs up Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
A chance of showers and thunderstorms springs up Saturday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers kicked off the day on Thursday, with the risk lingering into the afternoon.

Daytime highs will reach into the low 20s on Thursday before rebounding to the mid-20s on Friday, along with the chance of late-day showers and storms, mainly along ridge tops after a sunnier start.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 24'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 24

The last weekend of May will start with a build-up of clouds after a sunny start on Saturday plus a chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun and cloud returns on Sunday with a slight chance of a late-day sprinkle, as daytime highs hover in the mid-20s during the weekend.

The workweek will begin on a sunnier note as afternoon highs approach the upper 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

