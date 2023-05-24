Suspect, 18, killed in early-morning incident with Manitoba RCMP

An 18-year-old from Portage la Prairie is dead after an early-morning incident with Manitoba police.
RCMP said they responded to an apartment building on Hazel Bay in Portage la Prairie just after 1 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.
While they found the victim safe in another apartment, police said they were confronted by the male suspect who was armed with a weapon. Officers reacted by deploying Tasers while one of them fired a gun.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, has taken over the investigation.
