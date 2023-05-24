Menu

National

Crime

Suspect, 18, killed in early-morning incident with Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 1:10 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
An 18-year-old from Portage la Prairie is dead after an early-morning incident with Manitoba police.

RCMP said they responded to an apartment building on Hazel Bay in Portage la Prairie just after 1 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

While they found the victim safe in another apartment, police said they were confronted by the male suspect who was armed with a weapon. Officers reacted by deploying Tasers while one of them fired a gun.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, has taken over the investigation.

