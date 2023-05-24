Manitoba reaches agreement with WFPS to step up ambulance capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) reached an agreement on Wednesday to step up ambulance capacity and ensure paramedics have the resources they need to do their job.

“It’s a win-win deal that shows what we can achieve when we work together with a shared commitment to our people and fiscal responsibility,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

It includes funding for current services while also addressing and increasing patient volumes by adding two more ambulances staffed 24/7.

In addition, it will provide cost-recovery certainty to the City of Winnipeg and WFPS for services provided on an annual basis.

“Emergency responders and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service have always played an important and vital role in the support and care they provide in community,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

“This agreement is a significant investment reflecting our government’s commitment to healing health care and ensuring emergency responders will continue to be able to offer support and compassionate care during moments of medical distress.”

The agreement comes after concerns around ambulance wait times and capacity. From 2019 to 2022, the average ambulance response time jumped from just over 14 minutes to nearly 20 minutes – a rise the union representing city paramedics called concerning in March.

At the time, WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt said the service needed between seven to ten more ambulances to bring those wait times down, but finding paramedics to service them would take some time as many are leaving the profession due to burnout.

WFPS has provided ambulance service for 48 years in the city and Schmidt sais he is proud to continue the unified service and provide residents with high-quality, compassionate, and innovative emergency medical care. “We have worked hard to build a service-delivery model that best suits our city.

The agreement covers a period of five years, between May 10, 2023, and Dec 31, 2027, with an option to extend additional five-year terms. If agreed to by both parties. Funding will be approved annually through agreed-upon processes that allow for discussion of ongoing and continuing services as well as future patient volume increases, the premier noted.

For 2023, funding will consist of a combination of baseline funding of $51.9 million and one-time funding of $2.1 million for recognized cost recovery items.