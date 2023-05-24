Menu

Crime

3-year-old hit, killed by pickup truck in northern Alberta

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 24, 2023 2:42 pm
A three-year-old died after they were hit by a pickup truck in northern Alberta Tuesday, according to police.

RCMP in Slave Lake were called to the southeast part of the town around 7:15 p.m., along with fire and emergency medical services, and the child was transported to the Slave Lake Healthcare Centre, police said.

Police said the child died as a result of their injuries.

“Slave Lake RCMP continue to investigate this collision and no further updates are anticipated,” police said in a news release.

Slave Lake is about 200 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

