3-year-old hit, killed by pickup truck in northern Alberta

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A three-year-old died after they were hit by a pickup truck in northern Alberta Tuesday, according to police.

RCMP in Slave Lake were called to the southeast part of the town around 7:15 p.m., along with fire and emergency medical services, and the child was transported to the Slave Lake Healthcare Centre, police said.

Police said the child died as a result of their injuries.

2:00 RCMP believe Slave Lake toddler Jeffrey Dupres, missing for 43 years, is still alive

“Slave Lake RCMP continue to investigate this collision and no further updates are anticipated,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Slave Lake is about 200 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.